Eid Is A Celebration Of Compassion, Generosity, And Togetherness: Congress

However, celebrations in parts of West Asia remain muted this year due to the ongoing conflict, casting a shadow over the festive spirit. Several countries have announced extended public holidays of up to four days to mark the occasion.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered one of the most sacred periods in Islam. It commemorates the revelation of the Holy Book, the Quran, to Prophet Muhammad through the angel Gabriel. During this month, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk, engage in increased prayer, and focus on spiritual reflection and self-discipline.