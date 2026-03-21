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Uzbekistan, China's Anhui Conch New Energy Move To Practical Stage Of Green Efforts

Uzbekistan, China's Anhui Conch New Energy Move To Practical Stage Of Green Efforts


2026-03-21 03:03:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 21. Uzbekistan and China's Anhui Conch New Energy have agreed to move to the practical stage of implementing joint initiatives in the field of green energy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Ilzat Kasimov and representatives of the Chinese company Anhui Conch New Energy.

During the talks, the sides discussed the expansion of investment cooperation and prospects for launching new projects in the renewable energy sector. The parties also highlighted the successful implementation of Anhui Conch Group's current projects in Uzbekistan related to the production of construction materials in several regions of the country, noting the positive experience of industrial partnership.

The discussions centered on enhancing tech partnerships and pushing forward innovative projects geared towards creating sustainable energy alternatives.

Anhui Conch New Energy is a subsidiary of the major Chinese conglomerate Anhui Conch Group, specializing in renewable energy technologies. The company holds 159 technological patents and has experience in the construction of 148 power plants worldwide.

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Trend News Agency

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