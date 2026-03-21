U.S. Estimates Iran Military Operation Could Last 46 Weeks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Washington has projected that a potential U.S. military operation against Iran could last between four to six weeks,reports, citing White House Press Secretary Karoline Livitt.

"Both the President and the Pentagon anticipated that completing the assigned objectives would take roughly four to six weeks. Tomorrow will mark the end of the third week," Livitt said, highlighting the ongoing timeline of U.S. military planning.

The escalation follows failed negotiations over Iran's nuclear program. Since February 28, the United States and Israel have conducted air strikes against Iranian targets. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against Israeli positions and U.S. military facilities in the region.

The first day of the air campaign resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts appointed Seyid Muctaba Khamenei, the son of Ali Khamenei, as the nation's third Supreme Leader.

Significant military losses during the strikes include General-Major Abdulrahim Musavi, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Pakpur, Supreme Leader advisor and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzade, Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, and Basij Commander Gholamreza Soleimani.

Between March 1–5, the conflict expanded, affecting multiple countries across the Middle East. The fighting has put regional energy infrastructure and maritime transport at risk, particularly around the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Heightened security concerns have driven global oil prices upward and prompted several nations to advise their citizens to leave the region.