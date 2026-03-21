US New AI Policy Push Signals Shift For India

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Mar 21 (IANS) The Trump administration unveiled a national framework on artificial intelligence, which could shape Indian talent, IT firms, and policy debates as the US moves to lead the global AI race.

US new AI policy push signals shift for IRevealing the six-point plan to boost innovation, protect citizens, and strengthen US leadership, the White House said it wants to“win the AI race to usher in a new era of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people.” It urged Congress to turn the plan into law.

The framework, among others, covers child safety, economic growth, intellectual property, free speech, innovation, and workforce development. These areas are closely linked to India's role in the US technology ecosystem.

“The Administration recognises that some Americans feel uncertain about how this transformative technology will affect issues they care about, like their children's wellbeing or their monthly electricity bill,” the White House said. It added that these concerns“require strong Federal leadership to ensure the public's trust in how AI is developed and used in their daily lives.”

For Indian-origin professionals, the focus on an“AI-ready workforce” is important. Many Indians work in US technology jobs. The plan calls for more training and skills development. It says workers should“participate in and reap the rewards of AI-driven growth.”

The policy also matters for India's IT services sector. Indian firms support global AI systems through engineering and data work. The administration wants to remove“outdated or unnecessary barriers to innovation.” It also wants faster use of AI across industries. This could increase demand for global tech partnerships.

The plan puts a strong focus on data centres and energy. The White House said,“ratepayers should not foot the bill for data centres.” It asked Congress to speed up approvals. It also wants companies to generate power on-site. Expansion of AI infrastructure could affect global supply chains linked to India.

On intellectual property, the administration seeks balance. It said,“the creative works and unique identities of American innovators, creators, and publishers must be respected in the age of AI.” At the same time, AI systems should learn from available data.

The framework also stresses free speech.“AI cannot become a vehicle for government to dictate right and wrong-think,” the White House said. It wants safeguards against censorship of lawful expression.

Another key point is a single national policy. The administration warned that“a patchwork of conflicting state laws would undermine American innovation and our ability to lead in the global AI race.” A uniform system could help Indian firms operating across the US states.

The White House said it will work with Congress to pass the law. It said the federal government must set clear national rules for AI.

Governments around the world are racing to regulate AI. The United States and China are leading this competition. AI is now linked to economic power and national security.

India is also expanding its AI ecosystem. It is investing in technology and keeping rules flexible. Decisions taken in Washington are likely to shape global standards. Indian firms and professionals will have to adapt to these changes.