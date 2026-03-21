Kazakh MP, Iranian Ambassador Discuss Interparliamentary Cooperation
During the meeting, Kuspan pointed out that Iran stands out as a good neighbor of Kazakhstan in the Caspian region and plays a significant role as a trade and economic partner. She noted that interparliamentary dialogue between the two countries has been developing steadily.
In turn, the Iranian diplomat briefed the Kazakh side on the current situation in Iran. The Kazakh side expressed deep condolences over the tragic events in the country that led to the loss of civilian lives and members of the leadership.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to step up their interparliamentary cooperation and broaden their collaboration in key areas.
According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $430.245 million in 2025, with Kazakh exports to Iran reaching $239.274 million and import totaling $190.971 million.
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