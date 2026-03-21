403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Karnataka Tourism Showcases Diverse Offerings At Travel & Tourism Fair Bengaluru 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, marked a successful participation at Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Bengaluru 2026, engaging with a wide spectrum of travel trade professionals, industry stakeholders, and visitors over the course of the event.
The Karnataka Tourism pavilion was inaugurated by H. K. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism, Government of Karnataka, at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, in the presence of senior officials and key stakeholders from the tourism sector.
The dignitaries representing Karnataka Tourism included Dr. Thrilok Chandra K.V., IAS, Secretary – Tourism, Government of Karnataka; Mr. Prashant Shankhinamath, IFS, Managing Director, Jungle Lodges & Resorts Ltd.; Mr. Janardhan H.P., Joint Director, Department of Tourism; and Smt. Cheluvamba, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism.
Throughout the event, the Karnataka pavilion attracted significant attention for its engaging display of the state's diverse tourism offerings. The showcase highlighted Karnataka's rich heritage, cultural landmarks, wildlife experiences, scenic landscapes, and emerging segments such as wellness, adventure, and experiential tourism.
The three-day event witnessed productive B2B interactions between Karnataka Tourism stakeholders and the domestic travel trade, including tour operators, travel agents, and destination management companies. These interactions provided a platform to explore new business opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and promote Karnataka as a preferred destination for leisure and experiential travel.
In addition to trade engagement, the pavilion also drew strong interest from visitors and media representatives, who explored the state's tourism products through promotional materials and audio-visual presentations. Key destinations, heritage circuits, wildlife reserves, and cultural experiences were prominently featured, reinforcing Karnataka's positioning as a diverse and year-round travel destination.
Participation at TTF Bengaluru 2026 enabled Karnataka Tourism to further strengthen its presence in the domestic market, generate valuable leads, and gather insights into evolving travel trends and consumer preferences. The engagement is expected to contribute towards increased tourist footfall and enhanced collaborations within the travel trade ecosystem.
Karnataka Tourism continues to focus on sustainable and responsible tourism practices while promoting its unique blend of heritage, nature, and modern experiences to travellers across India.
The Karnataka Tourism pavilion was inaugurated by H. K. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism, Government of Karnataka, at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, in the presence of senior officials and key stakeholders from the tourism sector.
The dignitaries representing Karnataka Tourism included Dr. Thrilok Chandra K.V., IAS, Secretary – Tourism, Government of Karnataka; Mr. Prashant Shankhinamath, IFS, Managing Director, Jungle Lodges & Resorts Ltd.; Mr. Janardhan H.P., Joint Director, Department of Tourism; and Smt. Cheluvamba, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism.
Throughout the event, the Karnataka pavilion attracted significant attention for its engaging display of the state's diverse tourism offerings. The showcase highlighted Karnataka's rich heritage, cultural landmarks, wildlife experiences, scenic landscapes, and emerging segments such as wellness, adventure, and experiential tourism.
The three-day event witnessed productive B2B interactions between Karnataka Tourism stakeholders and the domestic travel trade, including tour operators, travel agents, and destination management companies. These interactions provided a platform to explore new business opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and promote Karnataka as a preferred destination for leisure and experiential travel.
In addition to trade engagement, the pavilion also drew strong interest from visitors and media representatives, who explored the state's tourism products through promotional materials and audio-visual presentations. Key destinations, heritage circuits, wildlife reserves, and cultural experiences were prominently featured, reinforcing Karnataka's positioning as a diverse and year-round travel destination.
Participation at TTF Bengaluru 2026 enabled Karnataka Tourism to further strengthen its presence in the domestic market, generate valuable leads, and gather insights into evolving travel trends and consumer preferences. The engagement is expected to contribute towards increased tourist footfall and enhanced collaborations within the travel trade ecosystem.
Karnataka Tourism continues to focus on sustainable and responsible tourism practices while promoting its unique blend of heritage, nature, and modern experiences to travellers across India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment