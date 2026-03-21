Ukrainian Delegation Arrives In Miami For Talks With Witkoff And Kushner

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform's correspondent on the ground.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the President Serhii Kyslytsia, and Chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia.

The American side will be represented by White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian political delegation traveled to the United States to discuss security agreements, particularly regarding air defense and ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian-American meeting on March 21 will focus on preparations for future trilateral talks, sanctions against Russia, and work on agreements between Ukraine and the U.S. regarding security guarantees and reconstruction.

The Ukrainian delegation may also raise the issue of signing an agreement with the U.S. on drone production.