Erdogan Could Persuade Putin To Enter Peace Talks With Ukraine Ambassador Dzhelyal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey and First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Nariman Dzhelyal, Ukrinform reports.

Speaking on Ukrainian Radio, Dzhelyal said that Ankara has already proven its ability to serve as a platform for talks and could potentially moderate negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

He noted that Turkey has experience mediating international conflicts and maintains working relations with all parties, which strengthens its role as a neutral venue.

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At the same time, despite close contacts with Moscow, Ankara has consistently supported Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity since 2014 and advocates the return of Crimea under Kyiv's control.

According to the ambassador, Turkey is also interested in achieving a lasting and just peace and is ready not only to provide a venue for negotiations but also to act as a mediator if necessary.

"It is working to persuade Russia to come to the negotiating table. I believe this is one of the few countries, and Erdogan is one of the few leaders, capable of conveying to Putin that he must sit down at the negotiating table and reach an agreement. This is a major advantage and a significant role for Turkey, which I am confident will be able to help us resolve this issue, because the war cannot last forever," Dzhelyal said.

As previously reported, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the war in the Middle East should not hinder efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey