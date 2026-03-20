TANAKA Announces Executive Appointments
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TOKYO, Mar 20, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that its Board of Directors tentatively decided, at a meeting held on February 16, 2026, the appointment of new Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The Boards of Directors of each group company-TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd., and TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.-also tentatively decided on the same appointment. Press inquiries
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
TANAKA's Executive Appointments 1. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.
2. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.
3. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.
4. TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.
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