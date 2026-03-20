FILMART And Entertainmentpulse Draw About 8,000 Industry Participants



HONG KONG, Mar 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – The 30th Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) and EntertainmentPulse, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded successfully today. The two events attracted about 8,000 industry professionals from 53 countries and regions, highlighting the development momentum and collaborative potential of the global film and television industry. The events, held over four days, featured over 790 exhibitors across a record high participation of 38 countries and regions, bringing together enterprises from emerging markets like ASEAN members such as Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, and mature film markets such as Canada, France, Italy, Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, further exemplifying Hong Kong's position as a centre for cultural and artistic exchange. FILMART advances international collaboration in the film and television industry This year's FILMART continued to demonstrate its role as one of the region's most influential film and television trading platforms, bringing together exhibitors, buyers and producers from both emerging and mature markets to facilitate cross-regional collaboration and business cooperations. Participating in FILMART for the first time, the General Manager of COL International Group, Timothy Oh from Singapore, noted that FILMART plays a key role in helping companies expand their international networks, he said: "I am meeting friends and new business partners from Turkey, the UK, the US, and even Brazil. Hong Kong's role as an international hub helps create a bustling market with many business opportunities for those looking at innovation and what's next.” Sachitha Kalingamudali, General Manager of another first-time exhibitor Mogo Studios from Sri Lanka, said FILMART exceeded his expectations. "We've met distributors from many countries, and everyone has shown genuine interest. This is a great kickstart for future partnerships." Myanmar film production company aTwentyThree even chose FILMART as its first move to explore the international market, founder Arker Soe Oo connected with distributors from the US and Europe, and expressed plans to bring more productions to the event next year. Overseas buyers also expressed strong recognition of the exhibition's business matching effectiveness and the diversity of its content, further affirming that FILMART serves as an efficient platform for advancing collaboration across the global film and television value chain and strengthening market connectivity. Bizhan Tong, a buyer from the UK, commented:“FILMART continues to be one of the most effective platforms globally for driving cross-border collaboration. This year we formed a new strategic partnership with MOFAC, advanced multiple projects across both our and other companies' slates, and saw a highly concentrated run of meetings with partners across Asia translating into tangible co-investment and co-production opportunities.” AI Hub supports Mainland tech companies in going global A highlight of this year's FILMART was AI Hub which had multiple leading AI and technology companies showcasing their latest AI technologies and solutions, attracting buyers and potential partners from around the world for business discussions and exchanges. Through this platform, many Mainland start-ups and established enterprises have accelerated their expansion into overseas markets and built international networks, further enhancing brand visibility and converting opportunities into concrete business outcomes. Zhi h an Zhang, Founder and CEO of Daogu Culture Limited, remarked,“Whether it is AI animation, short dramas, or digital humans, the key to the future lies in global strategy. FILMART gathers global industry professionals, facilities connections and exchanges, and enables us to understand the various client needs of different overseas markets.” In addition, the newly established " AI Academy ", supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency and the Film Development Fund, was well-received. 19 thematic workshops equipped industry professionals with hands-on AI skills and insights into emerging trends. Producers Connect fosters collaboration between local and global producers Producers Connect , jointly organised by the HKSAR's Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the Hong Kong Film Development Council and the HKTDC, united more than 100 producers from Hong Kong and around the world this year. Through a series of networking sessions, panel discussions and workshops, Producers Connect provided a cross-regional platform for creative collaboration, enabling industry professionals to share production trends, explore co-production models and discuss potential projects. The initiative strengthens connections between Hong Kong and the international film and television community, creating more possibilities for jointly expanding into the global market. Speaking at the panel discussion titled“International Coproductions in an Evolving Film Industry Landscape,” Janet Yang, Golden Globe-winning producer, observed:“The world is getting flatter, language is mattering less and less to audiences everywhere.” Producer and director Peter Chan also mentioned:“It's always difficult to convince the studio, the investor, or now the platform, of a vision you want to make. What you try to do is diversify your investors and partners into different regions.” 48 featured forums and events examine emerging industry trends Two major forums held alongside FILMART - EntertainmentPulse and the Digital Entertainment Summit - focused on the latest developments in the global film, television and entertainment technology sectors, attracting strong participation from industry professionals. EntertainmentPulse addressed popular topics including artificial intelligence, streaming platform strategies, the rising popularity of short dramas, co-production and financing trends. Industry leaders shared insights on global market strategies and future directions, helping the sector capture emerging opportunities. The Financing & Investment panel, themed“Capital in Motion: Private Financing Promotes Development of Asia's Film & TV Industry,” explored Asian private investment trends, project financing strategies and planning. Justin Deimen, Managing Partner of Goldfinch International, shared:“We need to allocate more resources and capability towards creative IP valuation. If you cannot value something, you cannot invest in it.” Meanwhile, FILMART Online IP Catalogue featured more than 2,200 creative IP projects, extending the four-day physical fair into a two-month networking platform helping industry stakeholders continue exploring business opportunities. This initiative further consolidated Hong Kong's position as Asia's film and entertainment trading hub. The catalogue will remain open until 27 April, enabling industry participants to transcend geographical boundaries and continue expanding global business opportunities. Website: FILMART-

EntertainmentPulse-

egory=EntertainmentPulse Photo Download: The 30th Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) and the EntertainmentPulse, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded successfully today. The two events attracted about 8,000 industry professionals from 53 countries and regions, highlighting the development momentum and collaborative potential of the global film and television industry This year, FILMART welcomes the first-time participation of emerging markets including Belgium, Poland, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Uzbekistan; the picture shows the exhibitor from Uzbekistan The AI Hub displays the latest AI technologies and solutions, assisting Mainland tech companies take a crucial step in going global Producers Connect's panel discussion specially invited renowned director Peter Chan (second left) and Golden Globe Award-winning producer Janet Yang (second right) to attend, bringing new inspirations and directions for international co-productions to the industry EntertainmentPulse addresses a range of popular topics, including artificial intelligence, streaming platform strategies, the rising popularity of short dramas, co-production and financing trends. Industry leaders share insights on global market strategies and future directions, helping the sector capture emerging opportunities

Media enquiries: For enquiries, please contact: Raconteur PR: Betsy Tse Tel: (852) 9742 7338 Email: ... Molisa Lau Tel: (852) 6187 7786 Email: ... HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department: Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: ... HKTDC Mediaroom: About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

