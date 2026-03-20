Qatar Sends 9Th Identical Letter To UN And UNSC On Iranian Aggression

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has sent its ninth identical letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Permanent Representative of the US to the United Nations (UN) and President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the month of March, Michael Waltz, regarding the latest developments of the Iranian aggression on its territory.

The letter was sent by Her Excellency the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani.

The letter noted that from the beginning of the attack on Qatar on February 28 until March 16, its air defence systems have intercepted several hostile aerial targets, pointing out that civilian injuries resulted from these heinous attacks.

It stated that all damages and losses resulting from the attacks will be assessed by the relevant authorities, noting that further updates would be provided as they become available.

The letter emphasised that these attacks by Iran continued even after the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2817 (2026), co-sponsored by 136 countries, which condemned in the strongest terms Iran's heinous attacks on Qatar and neighbouring countries, and demanded an immediate end to all such attacks.

It also reiterated Qatar's strong condemnation of this targeting and its full right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, a right affirmed by Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), in a manner commensurate with the nature of the aggression, in defence of its sovereignty and to safeguard its security and national interests.

Qatar also requested that this letter be circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

United Nations UNSC Michael Waltz Iranian aggression