Two New Marine Bridges In Abu Dhabi To Cut Rush Hour Traffic Time By 15 Minutes

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Abu Dhabi's DMT has opened two new marine bridges linking Al Reem Island directly to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Highway. <\/p>

The Department of Municipalities and Transport said that this route is designed to handle up to 7,200 vehicles per hour, and is expected to reduce travel times by 60 per cent, or 15 minutes, during peak hours.<\/p>

The Dh450 million project streamlines journeys between the islands of Al Reem and Saadiyat, as well as the Dubai-bound highway. <\/p>

By easing congestion on Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street and Mina Road, the development significantly improves local traffic flow. A dedicated freight U-turn bridge between Zayed Port and Saadiyat Island also enhances logistical connectivity and overall safety.<\/p>

Eng Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at the DMT,