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Fighter with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Killed
(MENAFN) A member of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed and two others were injured in an airstrike targeting the group’s positions in northern Iraq on Thursday, according to the force.
In a statement shared on social media, the PMF said that the fourth regiment of the 30th Brigade was hit in what it described as a “treacherous” US-Israeli airstrike on its positions in the Nineveh Plain earlier that day.
The group reported that one fighter was killed while two others sustained injuries as a result of the strike.
The PMF, also referred to as Hashd al-Shaabi, was established on June 14, 2014, as a volunteer force supporting Iraqi security forces in their fight against the ISIS (Daesh) militant group. It was later formally integrated into the country’s armed forces following a government decree issued in July 2016.
The incident occurs amid ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which have reportedly resulted in around 1,300 fatalities, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, leading to casualties and infrastructure damage while also disrupting global markets and air traffic.
In a statement shared on social media, the PMF said that the fourth regiment of the 30th Brigade was hit in what it described as a “treacherous” US-Israeli airstrike on its positions in the Nineveh Plain earlier that day.
The group reported that one fighter was killed while two others sustained injuries as a result of the strike.
The PMF, also referred to as Hashd al-Shaabi, was established on June 14, 2014, as a volunteer force supporting Iraqi security forces in their fight against the ISIS (Daesh) militant group. It was later formally integrated into the country’s armed forces following a government decree issued in July 2016.
The incident occurs amid ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which have reportedly resulted in around 1,300 fatalities, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, leading to casualties and infrastructure damage while also disrupting global markets and air traffic.
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