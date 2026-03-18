Aquamania Jungle Park Now Open At Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharm El Sheikh, March 2026 – Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh proudly announces that its brand-new aquapark, Aquamania Jungle Park, is now open, marking an exciting new milestone in family entertainment and luxury holiday experiences on the Red Sea.

Spanning an impressive 35,000 square metres, Aquamania Jungle Park has been designed to delight guests of all ages with an exceptional range of water attractions and recreational spaces. The new aquapark features 28 new-generation waterslides, a variety of thrilling rides, special slide zones for kids, and a dedicated Ride House splash zone specially created for younger guests.

Among its standout attractions is the exhilarating 350-metre Water Coaster, offering a dynamic ride experience for adventure seekers. The park also introduces an innovative tubing ride powered by Hive Technology, the first installation of its kind in the Middle East.

In addition to its adrenaline-filled attractions, the aquapark offers guests plenty of opportunities to relax and recharge. A spacious food court and a selection of kiosks provide a wide variety of refreshments and dining options throughout the day, ensuring a complete leisure experience.

Whether guests are seeking high-energy adventure or laid-back moments under the sun, Aquamania Jungle Park promises unforgettable holiday memories while further enhancing the Ultra All-Inclusive concept that defines the Rixos Hotels experience.

“The opening of Aquamania Jungle Park represents an exciting new chapter for Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh and for family entertainment in the region,” said Erkan Yildirim, CEO of Rixos Hotels Egypt.“Our goal is always to elevate the guest experience by combining world-class hospitality with innovative attractions. This aquapark offers something truly special, making every stay even more memorable within our Ultra All-Inclusive concept.”

The launch of Aquamania Jungle Park further reinforces Sharm El Sheikh's position as one of the region's most exciting luxury resort destinations and highlights the continued commitment of Rixos Hotels to delivering exceptional entertainment and hospitality experiences.