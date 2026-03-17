Introducing Prodigy Math Facts: A Fun New Way To Build Student Math Fluency

Watch: Learn more about how Prodigy Math Facts works in the classroom

Prodigy Co-Founder and Co-CEO Rohan Mahimker said:“Being able to quickly and accurately recall basic math facts is so important because without this, students often struggle and waste valuable mental computational time when they get to more advanced math concepts and skills. With Prodigy Math Facts, we're turning this dreaded daily fluency practice into something students will look forward to - and even ask their teachers for. Following months of testing and teacher feedback, we believe we've created the best tool on the market - the most engaging for students, and most flexible and customizable for teachers - all at no cost.”

As students play, progress is automatically tracked and displayed in intuitive fluency grids, allowing teachers to quickly identify mastery gaps and provide targeted support. Teachers maintain full control of the experience with customizable fact sets and fluency thresholds, including the ability to differentiate for individual students.

Misty Escoto, a 4th grade teacher in Nevada, was provided early access to Prodigy Math Facts and said:“Because of Prodigy Math Facts, I now hear excitement and cheers instead of moans and groans when I say it's time for practice. Student motivation is a big part of encouraging and driving academic achievement. Prodigy inspires this, and also provides me with the free tools I need to track progress and see where students might need help.”



Watch: Hear what teachers are saying about Prodigy Math Facts

Edward Courtney, a 2nd grade teacher in New York, added:“I have seen an overall increase in skill reports and other assessments since using Prodigy Math Facts in the classroom. I have worked with other programs that are very dry and get stale over time. Students respond better when they are engaged and are familiar with a platform like Prodigy that's so intuitively designed to be fun and motivating for students.”

Prodigy is a research-based, standards-aligned learning platform serving students in grades 1–8. There is no cost for teachers to use Prodigy and the platform includes one free Prodigy Math Facts session-per-student-per-day, along with robust reporting and customization tools through the teacher dashboard to support differentiated instruction and track student growth.

About Prodigy Education

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every child in the world love learning, motivating more than 20 million students a year to practice standards-aligned math and English. Prodigy maximizes student engagement and is completely zero-cost for all educators. More than a million teachers use Prodigy as a free instructional tool which adapts to individual student needs while supporting differentiated instruction. Fun, motivating, and research-based, Prodigy is the EdTech platform students actually ask to use. Visit to learn more.

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Prodigy Education launches "Math Facts"