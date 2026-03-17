International Law Overreached And Now World Is Paying The Price

MENAFN - Asia Times) Recent contributions frame a central challenge: international law has overreached, and the backlash is no longer theoretical.

Professor Julian Ku recently made a sharp observation in the Washington Times: after the US strikes on Iran, the chorus of international lawyers declaring those actions“blatantly illegal” under the UN Charter exposed the system's deeper problem.

The formal rules on self-defense and Security Council approval, he wrote, have lost credibility because they refuse to grapple with the moral and strategic realities everyone else can plainly see. Rigid formalism, in other words, has replaced practical judgment.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer struck a similar chord in his recent address at the University of Virginia.“International law cannot be a suicide pact,” he said.“International law cannot stand in the way of peace and prosperity. International law cannot undermine national sovereignty.”

Greer was speaking from hard experience in trade policy, but his warning applies more broadly. The post-Cold War expansion of international rules and institutions, he argued, risks leaving America's hands tied when it most needs flexibility.

These critiques come at a time when international law's overreach feels like an everyday reality. The main issue remains: international law works best when it relies on genuine consent and stays within reasonable limits.

When it extends beyond that-into internal governance, creative judicial interpretation or one-size-fits-all moral mandates-it produces the backlash Ku and Greer describe.