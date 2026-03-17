Niqo Robotics Says AI Weeding Robots Nearing Profitability As Roboweeder Expands Into New Crops

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Niqo Robotics, a physical AI company building intelligent weeding robots for farms, has announced that its core business is“on track for profitability” in its first full commercial year, a milestone“no agricultural robotics company has publicly achieved”.

The company simultaneously unveiled plans to expand its AI weeding platform into new crops, new US markets, and an entirely new product form factor, signaling the next phase of growth for the rapidly scaling enterprise.

A first for agricultural robotics: Path to profitability

In an industry where leading players have collectively raised hundreds of millions of dollars without announcing a clear timeline to profitability, Niqo Robotics is charting a different course.

The company's RoboWeeder, an AI-powered precision weeding system that uses proprietary computer vision to identify and eliminate weeds at millimeter accuracy, has achieved strong commercial traction since its market entry, with the core business now approaching self-sustainability.

The company's capital-efficient model is built on a farmer-first philosophy: a one-time purchase with zero recurring fees, 24/7 service, and locally stocked parts. This approach has resonated with growers across California's Salinas Valley and Arizona's Yuma region, Niqo's established markets.

Jaisimha Rao, founder and CEO of Niqo Robotics, says:“We built Niqo to prove that physical AI can be a real business, not just impressive technology that burns cash indefinitely.

“Our path to profitability is not about cutting corners. It is the result of building a product that delivers real ROI to growers from day one. No subscriptions, no hidden costs, just a machine that pays for itself.”

Expanding beyond lettuce: New crops, new markets, new form factors

With its core lettuce weeding operations commercially proven, Niqo is now expanding its physical AI platform across multiple new frontiers.

New Crops: Niqo's AI weeding technology is expanding rapidly into specialty crops like onions, tomatoes, broccoli, kale, melons, and turf grass. The company will now have 15+ crops as a part of its crop algorithm library.

New Markets: Beyond its established operations in California, Arizona and Georgia, Niqo is entering the Pacific Northwest region targeting the specialty crop market. It also targets expansion into Europe and the Australian specialty crop market in the upcoming year.

New Product line: Niqo announced that a next-generation precision weeding robot is in development for the US market, expected in the second half of 2026. This new product will complement the company's existing RoboWeeder and dramatically expand the range of crops and field configurations the platform can serve.

Physical AI: From single product to intelligent farming platform

At the core of Niqo's expansion is Niqo Sense, a proprietary AI camera system that can be integrated into multiple form factors and retrofitted onto existing farm equipment.

Niqo's platform combines the power of AI on the edge along with a dual tank twin nozzle architecture system to perform weeding, thinning, and beneficial spraying in a single pass. This eliminates the need for multiple machines and multiple field operations.

The system operates entirely on the edge, processing thousands of plant-level decisions per second in real-time, with zero cloud dependency, delivering over 99 percent accuracy even in weedy, challenging field conditions.

This physical AI approach, where intelligent software meets purpose-built hardware deployed in the real world, positions Niqo at the forefront of a category attracting significant investor attention globally.

Live at world agri-tech innovation summit

Niqo Robotics will be at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco this March. Founder and CEO Jaisimha Rao will be available for meetings with investors, growers, and media. To schedule a meeting or demo, contact the team at the details below.