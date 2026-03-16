Dell XPS 13 7390 Convertible Reassessed Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Compact convertible laptops continue to attract professionals and students seeking portability without sacrificing premium build quality. Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 7390, introduced as part of the company's flagship ultraportable lineup, remains a point of reference in discussions about whether older high-end devices can still compete in a rapidly evolving laptop market.

Dell launched the XPS 13 2-in-1 7390 as a redesigned convertible within the widely recognised XPS family. The device was built around Intel's 10th-generation Ice Lake processors and a new internal architecture intended to deliver strong performance in a slim chassis. With its 360-degree hinge allowing the display to rotate fully into tablet mode, the model targeted users who wanted a device capable of shifting between laptop, tablet and presentation formats.

One of the defining features of the XPS 13 7390 convertible lies in its display. Dell equipped the device with a 13.4-inch touchscreen that pushed the boundaries of screen-to-body ratio through extremely thin bezels. Buyers could choose between a Full HD+ panel and a higher-resolution 4K UHD+ display. Both options used a 16:10 aspect ratio, which provided more vertical screen space than the traditional 16:9 format commonly seen in earlier ultraportables.

Visual quality remains one of the machine's strongest points. The display supports Dolby Vision and offers high brightness levels, sharp colour reproduction and a responsive touchscreen experience. The taller aspect ratio also makes tasks such as web browsing, document editing and coding more comfortable by reducing the need for constant scrolling.

Build quality has long been a hallmark of the XPS line, and the 7390 convertible follows that tradition. The device uses a machined aluminium chassis combined with carbon fibre or woven glass fibre palm rests depending on configuration. This combination gives the laptop a rigid feel while maintaining a relatively light weight of roughly 1.3 kilograms. The compact footprint makes it easy to slip into a small bag, a key reason the model continues to appeal to mobile professionals.

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Dell also redesigned the internal cooling system for this generation, incorporating a more advanced thermal layout intended to manage the heat produced by Intel's Ice Lake processors. The machine was offered with several processor options including the Core i5-1035G1 and Core i7-1065G7, paired with integrated Iris Plus graphics. At launch, these chips represented a major step forward for Intel's thin-and-light category, particularly in graphics capability and energy efficiency.

In everyday workloads such as productivity applications, web browsing and media playback, the laptop still performs reliably. The integrated graphics allow for light creative work, including basic photo editing and casual gaming. However, newer ultraportables powered by later Intel or AMD processors deliver substantially stronger performance and improved power efficiency, which means the 7390 may feel less responsive during demanding multitasking or heavy creative tasks.

Keyboard and input design also played a significant role in shaping user impressions of the device. Dell replaced the conventional scissor-switch keyboard used in earlier XPS laptops with a low-travel MagLev keyboard mechanism inspired by magnetic levitation technology. While the design allowed for a thinner chassis, the reduced key travel divided opinion among users, with some appreciating the firm response while others found it less comfortable for long typing sessions.

The precision touchpad remains responsive and accurate, supporting Microsoft's Windows Precision drivers. Dell also included a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, enabling quick biometric login through Windows Hello. The webcam, positioned above the display after Dell corrected earlier placement issues in older XPS models, supports facial recognition in certain configurations.

Connectivity reflects the industry trend toward slimmer devices prioritising modern ports. The XPS 13 7390 convertible includes Thunderbolt 3 ports, which support charging, high-speed data transfer and external display connections. The minimal port selection means users often rely on dongles or docking stations for additional connectivity, a compromise common in thin ultraportables.

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Battery life was another area where the model aimed to compete with the best ultraportable machines of its time. Depending on the display configuration, the device can deliver a full working day under moderate workloads, particularly with the Full HD+ screen. The 4K version, while visually striking, tends to consume more power and therefore reduces runtime.

Market dynamics have shifted since the laptop's introduction. Newer convertible notebooks now offer processors built on more advanced manufacturing processes, improved integrated graphics and features such as faster memory, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and longer battery endurance. These developments have gradually redefined expectations for performance in the ultraportable category.

Yet the XPS 13 7390 convertible still holds value for certain buyers. Its premium construction, compact design and high-quality display ensure that it remains capable of handling everyday productivity tasks. Users who prioritise portability and screen quality over cutting-edge processing power may still find the device suitable, particularly if it is available at a lower price than newer models.

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