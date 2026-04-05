Supreme Judicial Council Holding Online Auctions Of Vehicles And Real Estate Today

The Department of Judicial Evictions and Auctions at the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has announced the organisation of a vehicle auction via the“Court Auctions” application today (April 5) from 8.30pm to 10.30pm, where a number of vehicles will be offered for the highest bidders.

The department will also hold an auction today on real estate units on the same application from 9.30am until 11am.

The auction will include a number of residential building, farms, and land plots.

The department has also announced scheduled online auctions on vehicle fancy plate numbers, heavy equipment, real estate, movable assets, and vehicles, all of which were subject to judicial verdicts and the outcomes will be used to settle the related cases.

On March 29, the department conducted a number of auctions which generated QR34.53mn worth of proceeds that were allocated to settle 1,073 related cases.

These included vehicles, heavy equipment, and real estate units.