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Borsa Istanbul Closes Week Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main benchmark equity index finished the week on Friday at 14,073.79 points, marking a daily increase of 2.81%.
The BIST 100 index of Borsa Istanbul opened the trading session at 13,774.51 points and added 384.79 points compared with Thursday’s closing level.
During the session, the index recorded a low of 13,763.84 points, while its peak matched the closing level of 14,073.79 points.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 13.7 trillion Turkish liras (equivalent to $308.3 billion), with total trading activity reaching 195 billion liras ($4.37 billion). Out of the listed stocks, 88 registered gains, whereas 10 experienced declines relative to the previous close.
In commodity markets, gold was priced at $4,760.20 per ounce, while Brent crude futures were traded at $96.9 as of 1620 GMT.
In foreign exchange markets, the US dollar was valued at 44.6250 Turkish liras, the euro stood at 52.3670 liras, and the British pound was exchanged at 60.1250 liras.
The BIST 100 index of Borsa Istanbul opened the trading session at 13,774.51 points and added 384.79 points compared with Thursday’s closing level.
During the session, the index recorded a low of 13,763.84 points, while its peak matched the closing level of 14,073.79 points.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 13.7 trillion Turkish liras (equivalent to $308.3 billion), with total trading activity reaching 195 billion liras ($4.37 billion). Out of the listed stocks, 88 registered gains, whereas 10 experienced declines relative to the previous close.
In commodity markets, gold was priced at $4,760.20 per ounce, while Brent crude futures were traded at $96.9 as of 1620 GMT.
In foreign exchange markets, the US dollar was valued at 44.6250 Turkish liras, the euro stood at 52.3670 liras, and the British pound was exchanged at 60.1250 liras.
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