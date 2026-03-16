Meta's Biggest Layoffs Since 'Year Of Efficiency' Coming? Retail Traders Bet Stock Wins Again
|Month<
|Company<
|Staff Affected<
|Status<
|March '25
|Meta
|16,000
|Reported
|March '25
|Oracle
|Thousands
|Reported
|March '25
|Atlassian
|1,600
|Announced
|February '25
|Amazon
|16,000
|Announced
|February '25
|Block
|4,000
|Announced
|February '25
|Salesforce
|1,000
|Reported
Source: Stocktwits research, media reports
About 38,645 tech workers have already been laid off by 60 tech companies in 2026, according to data from the corporate layoffs tracker Layoffs.
META Traders See Upside
On Stocktwits, Meta was the top trending ticker late Sunday, with sentiment at 'bullish' levels and most traders deeming the layoffs positive for the company.“Meta will gap up 10% from reducing their HR costs by 20% with the layoff announcement,” said a user.META sentiment and message volume as of March 15 | Source: Stocktwits
Meta had 79,000 employees as of the end of last year. The company's total costs and expenses, which includes salaries, jumped 24% year over year to $117.7 billion in 2025.
“The goal is a lean, AI-assisted workforce where manager-to-employee ratios could hit 1:50,” said a user.“While devastating for staff, the market often rewards this 'Efficiency 2.0.' Expect a short-term volatility spike, followed by a potential re-rating if Meta proves it can maintain output with a significantly smaller footprint.”
Meta shares jumped more than 10% in late January after the company posted a strong quarterly report, but have since given up most of those gains amid a broader tech selloff and, more recently, market volatility tied to the U.S.-Iran war.
The stock is down 7% year-to-date, worse than losses on the S & P 500 and Nasdaq indices, and the fifth-worst performer among the“Magnificent Seven” equities.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
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