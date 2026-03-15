Turkmenistan's Lebap Region Boosts Meat Production In Early 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the first two months of 2026, livestock farmers in Turkmenistan's Lebap Region produced 26,700 tons of meat in live weight, representing a nearly 2.5% increase compared to the same period in 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

This output exceeds the previous year's production by approximately 600 tons, with the growth primarily attributed to an increase in the region's livestock numbers.

Specifically, the number of cattle in February rose by 1,800 heads compared to the previous year, while the population of small ruminants increased by 300 heads.

Livestock breeding remains a cornerstone of Turkmenistan's agricultural sector. Official statistics indicate that the country's livestock population includes approximately 20 million sheep, 2.5 million cattle, and over 140,000 camels, with a substantial portion of production stemming from private farms.

The sector is largely based on extensive grazing systems, particularly in the Karakum Desert. Sheep breeding, especially the renowned Karakul breed, continues to be a traditional mainstay for both meat and wool production. Government initiatives aim to expand herds, enhance the feed base, and modernize livestock enterprises to boost domestic production of meat and dairy products.