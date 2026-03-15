IAF Strikes Over 200 Targets In Iran, Hitting Missile Systems

IAF Strikes Over 200 Targets in Iran

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Sunday (local time) said it struck more than 200 targets across western and central Iran over the past day, targeting military infrastructure including missile systems, defence installations and operational headquarters.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "In the past day: The Air Force struck more than 200 targets in western and central Iran and continues to strike the ballistic missile array and defence systems of the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran. Among the targets attacked--headquarters in which soldiers of the Iranian terror regime operated, defence systems, and sites for the production and storage of means of combat." ביממה האחרונה: חיל-האוויר תקף יותר מ-200 מטרות במערב ובמרכז איראן וממשיך לפגוע במערך הטילים הבליסטיים ובמערכות ההגנה של משטר הטרור האיראני במערב ובמרכז איראן בין המטרות שהותקפו- מפקדות כשבתוכן פעלו חיילים של משטר הטרור האיראני, מערכות הגנה ואתרי ייצור ואחסון אמצעי לחימה. twitter/hWb4FEiYmf - Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) March 15, 2026

F-35I 'Adir' Jets Used in Operation

The Israeli military said the strikes were part of its ongoing campaign targeting Iran's ballistic missile network and air defence systems in multiple locations across the country.

In a post on X earlier, the IAF also shared footage of its stealth fighter jets heading toward Iran for the mission. "He is Adir, and he is also on his way to Iran. Special documentation of F-35I jets on their way to strike," the post said. הוא אדיר והוא גם בדרך לאיראן תיעוד מיוחד של מטוסי ה- F-35I בדרכם לתקיפה: twitter/EKf9tPFmlm - Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) March 15, 2026 It referred to the deployment of Lockheed Martin F-35I Adir aircraft used by the Israeli Air Force in long-range strike operations.

Israeli Strike in Southern Lebanon

Meanwhile, an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon has killed five people and wounded six others, according to Al Jazeera, citing Lebanon's National News Agency. The agency, according to Al Jazeera, said the strike targeted the town of Qatrani in the Jezzine district.

Iran's IRGC Retaliates Against US Bases

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its naval forces carried out coordinated missile and drone strikes on four United States airbases at dawn on Sunday (local time), targeting key military infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes targeted command centres, air traffic control towers and air defence facilities linked to US forces in the region. "The IRGC Navy at dawn today, in several assault battalions, simultaneously struck four American terrorist airbases with precise and crushing blows," Al Jazeera reported the IRGC as saying, adding that missile and drone units targeted multiple sites associated with US military operations. The Iranian force also claimed that satellite imagery showed extensive damage to the targeted bases. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)