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Airstrikes Hit Iran's Isfahan
(MENAFN) Powerful aerial strikes were reported throughout Iran’s central city of Isfahan early Sunday, as several blasts were heard in different districts of the city, according to Iranian media sources.
Footage circulating online seems to capture a fighter aircraft flying at a low altitude above Isfahan. In another clip, dense clouds of smoke can be seen billowing from multiple sites, a media outlet reported.
Information from early reports suggested that the majority of the explosions took place in the northern and southern sections of the city.
Footage circulating online seems to capture a fighter aircraft flying at a low altitude above Isfahan. In another clip, dense clouds of smoke can be seen billowing from multiple sites, a media outlet reported.
Information from early reports suggested that the majority of the explosions took place in the northern and southern sections of the city.
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