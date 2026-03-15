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Saudi Forces Shoot Down Two Drones in Riyadh, Eastern Region

Saudi Forces Shoot Down Two Drones in Riyadh, Eastern Region


2026-03-15 03:55:01
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that its forces successfully destroyed two drones in Riyadh and the Eastern Region.

Earlier, the ministry stated on social media that six ballistic missiles aimed at Al-Kharj Governorate were intercepted and destroyed. No casualties or damage were reported from the incidents.

The attacks come amid heightened regional tensions following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which reportedly killed over 1,300 people, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations, which Tehran says host US military assets.

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