Kuwait National Guard Destroys Drone Warhead Remnants From Fuel Tank In 7-Day Operation

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit of Kuwait's Engineering Battalion successfully extracted parts of a drone warhead and destroyed them using approved technical methods after the device fell into a fuel tank, the National Guard announced.

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Brigadier General Dr Jadaan Fadel Jadaan, the official spokesman, said that the team responded immediately upon receiving the incident report.

A technical inspection revealed that the drone's warhead had landed inside the tank without detonating, a situation that posed a technical challenge due to the nature of the location and its containment of petroleum materials and chemical vapours.

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The operation took seven continuous days, during which the tank was completely drained and all necessary technical measures were implemented to safeguard the team.

In a video released by Kuwait's National Guard General Headquarters, the team shared the success of the operation and reflected on what it means to them.

Lieutenant Colonel Fahd Shereed Motalaq emphasised the precision required in the operation, noting that any mistake could have been extremely costly and dangerous and that the team strictly followed technical protocols to adhere to the highest levels of safety.

Major Dary Rasheed Saad highlighted the team's ability to handle unexpected and unconventional threats, underlining the importance of being fully prepared.

Ahmed Hamood Hajee added that the team's strong expertise was crucial in making this challenging operation safe and successful.

A warrant officer also urged the public to prioritise safety and report any suspicious objects to help protect the community.

The National Guard stressed that the success of this mission reflects the high level of readiness, efficiency, and coordination of the Engineering Battalion in handling complex and dangerous situations, in cooperation with relevant military and security authorities, ultimately enhancing public safety and protecting lives and property.

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