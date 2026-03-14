Global Cybercrime Crackdown: 94 Arrested, 45,000 Malicious Servers Dismantled

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An international cybercrime operation involving 72 countries and territories, including the UAE, has taken down more than 45,000 malicious IP addresses and servers used for phishing, malware and ransomware attacks, Interpol said on Friday.

The operation, known as Operation Synergia III, ran from July 18, 2025 to January 31, 2026 and led to the arrest of 94 suspects, with 110 more individuals currently under investigation, according to an Interpol statement.

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Authorities also seized 212 electronic devices and servers during coordinated raids targeting cybercriminal infrastructure.

Interpol said it helped convert technical data into operational intelligence, enabling law enforcement agencies in participating countries to identify malicious servers, track suspects and disrupt online fraud networks.

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“Cybercrime in 2026 is more sophisticated and destructive than ever before, but Operation Synergia III stands as a powerful testament to what global cooperation can achieve,” said Neal Jetton, director of Interpol's Cybercrime Directorate.

He said the organisation continues to work with law enforcement agencies and private-sector partners to dismantle criminal networks, disrupt emerging threats and protect victims.

Preliminary investigations in several participating countries revealed the wide range of tactics used by cybercriminals.

In Macau, investigators identified more than 33,000 phishing and fraudulent websites, many impersonating casinos, banks, government agencies and payment service platforms. Victims were tricked into topping up accounts through fake sites or had their personal and credit card information stolen.

In Togo, police arrested 10 suspects accused of running a fraud ring from a residential area. Some specialised in hacking social media accounts, while others carried out social-engineering schemes including romance scams and sextortion.

After gaining access to victims' accounts, the suspects allegedly contacted the victims' friends and family members, posing as the account holder to build fake romantic relationships or solicit money transfers.

In Bangladesh, police arrested 40 suspects and seized 134 electronic devices linked to a range of cybercrime schemes including job scams, loan fraud, identity theft and credit card fraud.

Interpol said it worked closely with cybersecurity firms Group-IB, Trend Micro and S2W during the operation to track illegal online activities and identify malicious servers used by cybercriminal networks.

Investigations are continuing in several countries, and authorities expect further action as digital evidence seized during the operation is analysed.

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