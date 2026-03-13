'Ramadan Just Flew By': Dubai Worshippers At Last Friday Prayers Before Eid

Rows of worshippers stood shoulder to shoulder on the streets of Deira on Friday afternoon, with prayer mats spread across pavements and even parts of the road. As the imam's voice came through loudspeakers, hundreds bowed together in prayer while cars remained parked on both sides.

The familiar scene, with workers, delivery riders, traders and residents pausing their busy routines marked the last Friday of Ramadan. Many said the moment made them realise how quickly the holy month has passed.

Ramadan Prayer Timings

For many worshippers, the gathering was more than just another Friday prayer. It was a reminder that Ramadan, a time for reflection and discipline, was drawing to a close.

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"It feels like Ramadan just started, and now we are already in the final days," said Zameer Khan, a shop assistant who works in a plastic store nearby. "Every year we wait for this month, and once it comes it passes so quickly. The last Friday always makes you realise that Eid is just around the corner."

Across the street, delivery rider Roshan said he had rushed to the area after completing a delivery so he would not miss the prayer.

"Ramadan went very fast this year. We try to pray more in the last days and ask for forgiveness. The last Friday reminds us that the holy month is almost over, so we try to make the most of the remaining nights."

The streets around the mosque temporarily transformed into a prayer space as worshippers spread mats in rows between parked cars and storefronts. Shop shutters were pulled down and many businesses paused briefly as residents joined the congregation.

For some residents, the final Friday of Ramadan is a sense of mixed emotions.“You feel happy because Eid is coming, but at the same time you feel sad that Ramadan is ending,” said Mohammed Iqbal, who works at a textile shop in the area.“During Ramadan we pray more, we fast, we try to be better people. When the month ends, you feel like the spiritual atmosphere will go away.”

Some said the last Friday prayer encourages them to reflect on whether they made the most of the month.

“This day always makes me think about how I spent Ramadan,” said Faisal Ahmed, who runs a mobile shop nearby.“Did I pray enough? Did I help others? There are only a few days left, so people try to increase their prayers.”

“When you see hundreds of people praying together like this, it reminds you how special Ramadan is. Everyone is busy with work, but during prayer time we all stand together,” added Faisal.

Last Friday of Ramadan in UAE today; this day next week could be Eid Al Fitr Amid regional conflict, UAE's faithful find comfort in Laylat Al Qadr late-night prayers