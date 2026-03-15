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Iran Labels Ukraine as Target Over Role in US-Israeli Conflict
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian lawmaker said Ukraine has effectively become a potential target for Iran due to what he described as Kyiv’s involvement in the conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel, according to reports Saturday.
Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the national security and foreign policy committee in Iran’s parliament, wrote on social media that Ukraine’s alleged support for Israel places it within the scope of Iran’s response.
"By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, failed Ukraine has effectively become involved in the War and, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran," Azizi wrote on social media X.
Ukraine strongly rejected the remarks. The country’s foreign ministry described the statement as "absurd" in an official response.
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than ten countries have already asked Ukraine for assistance in countering Iranian drone threats.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump dismissed the idea that the United States would require Ukrainian support in this area, saying during an interview that the US already possesses advanced drone capabilities. He told Fox News that the United States has "the best drones in the world, actually" and does not need help from Kyiv.
Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the national security and foreign policy committee in Iran’s parliament, wrote on social media that Ukraine’s alleged support for Israel places it within the scope of Iran’s response.
"By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, failed Ukraine has effectively become involved in the War and, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran," Azizi wrote on social media X.
Ukraine strongly rejected the remarks. The country’s foreign ministry described the statement as "absurd" in an official response.
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than ten countries have already asked Ukraine for assistance in countering Iranian drone threats.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump dismissed the idea that the United States would require Ukrainian support in this area, saying during an interview that the US already possesses advanced drone capabilities. He told Fox News that the United States has "the best drones in the world, actually" and does not need help from Kyiv.
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