Awqaf Ministry Receives New Endowment Worth QR200,000

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has received a new cash endowment worth QR200,000, donated by a benefactor under the supervision of the Directorate.

The donor stipulated that the proceeds of the endowment be allocated to the Endowment Fund for Righteousness and Piety, reflecting the commitment of charitable individuals to support endowment initiatives that contribute to strengthening social solidarity and sustainably developing charitable resources.

Cash endowments are among the forms of waqf that allow capital to be invested in well-planned investments that generate periodic returns.

These returns can then be directed to various charitable causes according to the conditions set by donors, thereby enhancing the capacity of endowment funds to implement their social and humanitarian programmes and initiatives on a continuous basis.

According to the records of the General Directorate of Endowments, this endowment is the donor's first, marking a step toward participation in institutional endowment work and reflecting growing awareness of the importance of waqf as an organised tool that contributes to achieving sustainable social impact serving different segments of society.

In this context, Mohammed Saleh Al-Badr, Head of the Studies Section at the General Directorate of Endowments, stated that cash endowments represent one of the important models in the development of endowment work, due to the flexibility they offer in investment and the ability to direct their returns to various charitable fields.

He explained that allocating the proceeds of the endowment to the Endowment Fund for Righteousness and Piety contributes to supporting the social and humanitarian initiatives overseen by the fund and enhances the ability of the Awqaf to respond to community needs through sustainable programmes based on investing assets and growing their returns.

Al-Badr added that the General Directorate of Endowments continues to develop the endowment system through studies and follow-ups that help enhance the effectiveness of endowment funds and precisely determine spending channels, ensuring that the conditions of donors are fulfilled and strengthening their growing confidence.

He pointed out that the increasing interest in cash endowments reflects growing awareness of the importance of waqf in supporting community development, stressing that waqf is one of the tools that combines spiritual values with sustainable developmental impact in serving society.

He further emphasised that acts of charity and benevolence, foremost among them waqf and ongoing charity (sadaqah jariyah), are among the means through which adversity is warded off from communities and through which nations and people are safeguarded. Such acts embody the values of solidarity and compassion among people.

