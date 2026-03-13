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PM Receives Phone Calls From Canadian, Spanish Ministers

PM Receives Phone Calls From Canadian, Spanish Ministers


2026-03-13 02:19:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received phone calls Thursday from Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand and Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Co-operation Jose Manuel Alvarez.

Discussions during the calls dealt with the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

HE the Prime Minister reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatar's territory, stating that they are unacceptable under any pretext or justification, and noted that Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.

Both Anand and Alvarez called for de-escalation, the application of reason, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.

Foreign Affairs European Union

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Gulf Times

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