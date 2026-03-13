Medical Tech Stock Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Gains On News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) March 13, 2026 – (Investorideas Newswire) Reports Breaking Medical Tech Stock news -Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD ), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases.

The stock is building on yesterday's gains, currently trading at $1.96, up 0.23, gaining over 13%. Aethlon has a morning high of $2.09 as of this report.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD ) announced yesterday that it is evaluating a range of strategic opportunities and has engaged Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) to act as the company's exclusive financial advisor in connection with this process.

The company engaged Maxim following preliminary inbound interest regarding potential strategic opportunities. Maxim will assist the company in reviewing a range of potential transactions, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, or other opportunities involving the company.

James Frakes, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Aethlon, stated,“The company continues to execute its development activities, having completed the second cohort of our Australian oncology trial. Safety data from that cohort will be submitted to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for review. At the same time, we are evaluating strategic alternatives with the assistance of Maxim as part of our ongoing efforts to assess opportunities available to the company and its shareholders.”

The company has not established a definitive timeline for this evaluation and can provide no assurance that any transaction will result from this process. The Company will pursue only those opportunities that the Board believes are appropriate for the Company and its shareholders.

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Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD) is a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in San Diego, California. Aethlon is advancing the Hemopurifier, to address unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease, using a novel platform designed to selectively remove circulation pathogenic targets from biologic fluids.

For more information, visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections and for use in organ transplantation. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and in pre-clinical studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of harmful EVs from biological fluids, utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where EVs may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which EVs have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain additional financing, and market acceptance of the Company's products, as more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based upon Aethlon's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

...

Investor Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

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Aethlon Medical Inc. (Nasdaq:AEMD) is a featured biotech stock on Investorideas More info on AEMD at Investorideas Visit: /CO/AEMD/

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