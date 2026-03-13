Valais Politicians Approve Crans-Montana Fund

The politicians are prepared to endow the fund with CHF10 million ($12.7 million). They provided it with an initial capital of CHF1 million.

Forty-one people died and 115 were injured after a fire tore through the“Le Constellation” bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve.

At this stage, pledges amounting to around CHF24 million have been received from public authorities, private individuals and other bodies. The municipality of Crans-Montana has pledged CHF1 million and canton Vaud CHF7 million.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

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