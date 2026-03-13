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Martinsloch: Sun Pierces Rock To Light Up Swiss Village

Martinsloch: Sun Pierces Rock To Light Up Swiss Village


2026-03-13 02:10:46
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The bell tower of the Gothic church in the village of Elm in eastern Switzerland was illuminated on Friday morning by a ray of sunlight passing through the Martinsloch (Martin's Hole), a natural 17-metre high and 19-metre wide hole in a rock face five kilometres away. This content was published on March 13, 2026 - 14:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it GL: sole ha attraversato stamane il“Martinsloch” a Elm Original Read more: GL: sole ha attraversato stamane il“Martinsloch”

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The phenomenon can be observed, only under clear skies, twice a year: one week before the beginning of spring and after the beginning of autumn.

According to legendExternal link – the best-known legend, anyway – a shepherd, Martin, was tending to his animals on the Elm side of the mountain.“One day, a giant from Flims attacked his flock and tried to steal some of his sheep,” a Flims tourism site explainsExternal link.“However, Martin defended his animals valiantly and the giant fled. Martin hurled his crook after the giant, but it missed and struck the Tschingelhörner. A mighty roar and clatter rang out, and a vast sea of rocks crashed down to the valley. Once the dust had settled and calm was restored, a triangular-shaped hole could be seen in the rock face.”

According to geologistsExternal link,“two weak zones intersect in Martinsloch: a dark band of flysch rock that is susceptible to erosion and a fissure in the limestone. This allowed the rock in this area to be eroded more quickly, creating the Martinsloch”.

More More Swiss Abroad Rock'n'hole: the awe-inspiring Martinsloch sun phenomenon

This content was published on Apr 12, 2025 Twice a year the sun pierces a hole in a mountain in eastern Switzerland and lights up a church.

Read more: Rock'n'hole: the awe-inspiring Martinsloch sun pheno

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