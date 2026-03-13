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Ainewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Launches Self-Service Mortgage Experience


2026-03-13 02:07:11
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) announced the launch of the Self-Service Mortgage Experience (“SSME”), a new pathway within its proprietary technology platform designed to give borrowers greater flexibility and control during the mortgage process. The first phase of the feature launched March 11, 2026, and is currently available to half of borrowers applying for a conventional mortgage through Beeline's platform, enabling eligible users to move through key early steps of the mortgage process, explore customized mortgage rate scenarios and request a rate lock at any time through an AI-driven loan tracker integrated with Beeline's digital assistant“Bob,” while still allowing borrowers to connect with loan guides for support as needed.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a diversified digital mortgage platform that combines AI-powered origination technology with a growing suite of home equity and financial services products. Beeline closes loans in 14–21 days and operates Beeline Title as an integrated closing and settlement services provider.

For more, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at BLNE

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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