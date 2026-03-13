Ainewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Launches Self-Service Mortgage Experience

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About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a diversified digital mortgage platform that combines AI-powered origination technology with a growing suite of home equity and financial services products. Beeline closes loans in 14–21 days and operates Beeline Title as an integrated closing and settlement services provider.

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About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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