Qatar 1812 KM Rescheduled To October 2224 At Lusail International Circuit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) confirm that the Qatar 1812 KM, part of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), has been rescheduled and will now take place from October 22 to 24, 2026 at Lusail International Circuit.

Originally scheduled for March, the event was postponed earlier this year following a decision made by FIA WEC, while QMMF and LIC confirmed their respect and support for the decision.

The new October date ensures the race will remain on the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship calendar, allowing teams, partners and fans to experience endurance racing at one of the Middle East's premier motorsport venues later in the season. Additionally LIC will play a pivotal role as it will be hosting the penultimate race of the season creating a more dramatic environment for leading teams.

The Qatar 1812 KM has quickly established itself as a key event on the FIA WEC calendar since Qatar joined the championship in 2024. As one of the world's leading endurance racing series, the FIA WEC brings together some of the most prestigious automotive manufacturers to compete in long distance races that test speed, strategy and mechanical resilience.

Entering its 14th season, the championship continues to showcase a remarkable level of global competition. In 2026, 14 major manufacturers with 35 full season entries including 17 Hypercars and 18 LMGT3 cars will be represented, including Alpine, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Genesis, Peugeot and Toyota in the premier Hypercar class, alongside leading GT manufacturers such as Corvette, Ford, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche in LMGT3. Together, these brands create one of the most diverse and competitive grids in international motorsport.

The championship's endurance format, where teams of up to three drivers share a single car over races lasting several hours, combines engineering excellence with strategic precision. From hybrid prototype Hypercars to production based LMGT3 machines, the FIA WEC continues to highlight innovation, sustainability and technological development at the highest level of motorsport.

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event. Ticket holders seeking additional information may contact [email protected]. Further details regarding the race weekend and spectator activities will be announced in due course.

QMMF and LIC remain committed to supporting the long term growth of the FIA World Endurance Championship in Qatar, reinforcing the nation's position as a key destination on the global motorsport calendar.