Papa's Mumbai Ranks Among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Mumbai-based Papa's, a fine dining restaurant by Hunger Inc. Hospitality, has earned its place at No. 66 on the extended 51–100 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026. Since opening in February 2024, the intimate 12-seat chefs' counter in Bandra has redefined Indian hospitality with a contemporary, playful approach to fine dining.

Tucked above Veronica's sandwich shop, Papa's embodies“fine, without the fuss,” offering diners an experience akin to a personal dinner at Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad's home. The restaurant combines storytelling, innovative techniques, and adventurous interpretations of Indian flavours to create a culture-defying culinary journey. Its bar programme pairs savoury cocktails with dishes, while a curated wine selection complements the menu.

Voted by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, comprising over 350 industry experts, the ranking recognises restaurants shaping Asia's gastronomy. Chef Shahzad says,“Being ranked No. 66 reflects growing global appreciation for contemporary Indian food and the evolution of fine dining on our terms. This recognition belongs to our team and the community that inspires us.”

The restaurant's design mirrors an intimate 1980s Bandra home, blending warm wood tones, curated lighting, art deco décor, and nostalgic interiors for a multi-sensory dining experience. Papa's storytelling approach highlights each dish's origins, ingredients, and inspirations, offering diners a personal connection to India's diverse culinary traditions.

This recognition adds to Papa's growing international acclaim, including its inclusion in TIME's World's Greatest Places 2025 list, and marks a milestone in contemporary Indian hospitality under Hunger Inc. Hospitality's innovative vision.