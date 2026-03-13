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Dassault Aviation: Availability Of A Complete Form Of The 2025 Annual Financial Report
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Availability of a complete form of the 2025 Annual Financial Report
Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2025 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2025 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), including in ESEF format.
This financial annual report can be found on the company's website at , in the“Finance / Regulated information / 2026 Regulated information” and“Finance / Publications / 2026 Publications” sections.
ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.42
dassault-aviation
CONTACTS:
Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 -...
Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 -...
Investor Relations
Louis Proisy - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - ...
Dassault Aviation
Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2025 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2025 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), including in ESEF format.
This financial annual report can be found on the company's website at , in the“Finance / Regulated information / 2026 Regulated information” and“Finance / Publications / 2026 Publications” sections.
ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.42
dassault-aviation
CONTACTS:
Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 -...
Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 -...
Investor Relations
Louis Proisy - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - ...
Dassault Aviation
78, quai Marcel Dassault 92552 Saint-Cloud Cedex 300 - France – Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 00
Head office: 78, quai Marcel Dassault 92210 Saint-Cloud - France – French limited company (S.A.) with a registered capital of €62,170,196.80 - 712 042 456 RCS Nanterre
Attachment
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Availability Annual Report 2025 EN (complete version)
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