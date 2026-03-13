World Adtech Day Awards 2026: Praising And Recognizing Beyond Celebration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As World AdTech Day, a celebration led by Adsterra, marks its third anniversary in 2026, the initiative is entering a new phase. The organizers have announced the launch of the World AdTech Day Awards, extending the celebration beyond a single day to formally recognize the individuals and organizations shaping the future of the adtech industry.

Public voting opened on March 10, 2026, and will remain available until March 22. Following a review period from March 23–26, the winners will be officially announced on March 27, 2026, during the World AdTech Day celebration.

Voting is currently open to all members of the adtech ecosystem, and available at

The introduction of the awards reflects the natural evolution of the initiative as the community surrounding World AdTech Day continues to grow. While the industry increasingly gathers each year to celebrate innovation in advertising technology, the awards aim to spotlight the people and teams whose contributions often remain behind the scenes.

The awards are designed to reflect the collaborative spirit of the initiative. Rather than relying on a closed jury panel, the voting process is open to the entire adtech community, allowing professionals across the ecosystem to recognize peers whose work has had a meaningful impact.

This year's nominations highlight four key areas that represent different forms of contribution to the industry: Passion to Educate, Community Builder, Industry Voice, and Bold Innovator. These categories intentionally move away from traditional award formats, focusing instead on the people and initiatives that foster knowledge-sharing, dialogue, and community development within adtech.

The shortlist features a broad range of companies and platforms recognized across the industry, including RichAds, Kadam, AdCombo, Adcash, BeMob, Binom, CPARoll, CPV Lab, Voluum, RedTrack, Alphaleads, Golden Goose, Trafee, Mobidea, Affmaven, CrakRevenue, TrafficStars, Affpaying, affLIFT, OfferVault, Partnerkin, AffiliateBooster, Push, 3SNET, RollerAds, Royal Partners, Galaksion, and LGaming.

By introducing the World AdTech Day Awards, the initiative continues its mission of bringing visibility to the people behind the technologies that power the modern digital economy. While adtech infrastructure operates largely behind the scenes, the new awards aim to ensure that the individuals driving innovation, education, and community development receive the recognition they deserve.

👁‍🗨 About Adsterra advertising network – World AdTech Day encourager 👁‍🗨

Adsterra is a global advertising network with a unique Partner Care approach and a decade-long presence in digital advertising. It is a world-renowned brand with a good reputation, recognised by many media buyers, CPA networks, affiliate marketers, start-up founders, and demand generation managers. Since 2013, Adsterra has been helping advertisers grow their ROI and publishers to get maximum eCPM and engage their user base with flexible traffic solutions. The ad network partners with both beginners and professionals.