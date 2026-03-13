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Russians Attack Residential Areas In Zaporizhzhia

Russians Attack Residential Areas In Zaporizhzhia


2026-03-13 10:03:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

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UkrinForm

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