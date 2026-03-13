US Decision To Ease Sanctions On Russian Oil Raises Serious Concern Costa
“The unilateral decision by the US to lift sanctions on Russian oil exports is very concerning, as it impacts European security,” Costa wrote.
He emphasized that increasing economic pressure on Russia is decisive for it to accept a serious negotiation for a just and lasting peace.
“Weakening sanctions increases Russian resources to wage the war of aggression against Ukraine,” Costa stressed.
Earlier, European officials repeatedly warned that pressure on Russia must be maintained and even increased despite disruptions in international oil supplies.Read also: UK not to ease sanctions on Russian oil
As previously reported, the United States decided to lift sanctions for one month on the sale of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels before March 12.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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