148 Reasons To Get Your Walking Boots On This May

Walk providers have stepped up for Bristol Walk Fest this year. 74 different providers, ranging from ramblers groups to community organisations, nature projects to walking sports, historians and social groups to walk enthusiasts have all signed up to offer walks during Bristol Walk Fest this May.

Between them, they are offering 148 unique walks, meaning from 1-31 May this year, every day has multiple options to choose from.

And that's before you count audiowalks you can do in your own time, and walks repeated more than once - add those in and there are more than 400 opportunities to get exploring the city on foot during National Walking Month in May.

More providers are still signing up - the recent deadline was to appear in the printed programme. 8,000 copies of the programme will be distributed to libraries, community centres and local organisations in the first week of April, giving local people plenty of time to pick up a copy, have a browse and choose the walks they'd like to join.

From mid-March, all walks will be available to search on the Bristol Walk Fest website too.

Walks are listed under the headings of Arts, Culture and History; Walking for Pleasure; Nature and Wildlife; Health and Wellbeing, and Walking Sports.

When choosing which walk to join, you'll be able to search by accessibility criteria including level of difficulty, mobility scooter or wheelchair accessible, near public transport or public toilets, dog- or buggy-friendly, and more.

Bristol Walk Fest manager, Karen Lloyd, says

“We're delighted with the numbers and range of walks available this year: there really is something to suit every interest and ability. And we're particularly pleased to have hit our target of 80% of walks being free, which makes Bristol Walk Fest accessible to everyone.”

The full programme will be available at bristolwalkfest from mid-March.