U.S. Energy Corp. Reports 2025 Results And Highlights Transformation Into Integrated Industrial Gas, Energy, And Carbon Management Platform
|Balance as of
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2025
| March 13,
2026*
|Cash and debt balance:
|Total debt outstanding
|$
|-
|$
|2,500
|$
|2,500
|Less: Cash balance
|$
|7,723
|$
|429
|$
|15,436
|Net debt balance (positive net cash position)
|$
|(7,723
|)
|$
|2,071
|$
|(12,936
|)
|Liquidity:
|Cash balance
|$
|7,723
|$
|429
|$
|15,436
|Plus Credit facility availability
|$
|20,000
|$
|7,500
|$
|7,500
|Total Liquidity
|$
|27,723
|$
|7,929
|$
|22,936
|*Represents liquidity profile as of March 13, 2026, which includes the completion of the Company's recently announced equity offering on March 10, 2026.
YEAR END 2025 PROVED RESERVES
The Company's year end 2025 SEC proved reserves, as prepared by an independent third-party reserve engineer, were 1.5 MBoe.
The SEC twelve-month first day of month average used for year end 2025 was $65.34 per Bbl for oil and $3.39 per Mcf of natural gas, a reduction of 13% and increase of 54% for oil and natural gas respectively when compared to year end 2024 SEC pricing. The year end 2025 SEC proved reserves were comprised of 75% oil and 25% natural gas. The 2025 year end proved reserves were 100% classified as proved developed producing ("PDP").
The present value of the Company's reported SEC proved reserves, discounted at 10% ("PV-10"), at year-end 2025 was $18.4 million.
FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY
Full year 2025 production was 164,752 barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”) (68% oil), compared to 415,887 BOE the prior year. As previously disclosed, this year-over-year decline reflects the Company's deliberate and strategic monetization of its legacy oil and gas asset portfolio, a planned initiative designed to reallocate capital. For the full year 2025, revenue totaled $7.4 million (87% oil), compared to 2024 revenue of $20.6 million. Full year 2025 realized average sales pricing averaged $56.54/bbl and $3.13/mcf for oil and natural gas, respectively, resulting in an average realized price of $44.63/BOE as compared to 2024 which averaged $70.91/bbl and $2.56 mcf for oil and natural gas, respectively, resulting in an average realized price of $49.58/BOE. The reduction in production and revenue was entirely the result of the Company's previously disclosed and intentional asset divestiture program, which successfully funded the Company's pivot to its industrial gas and carbon management platform, as well as a decline in realized commodity pricing.
Full year 2025 lease operating expense totaled $5.2 million compared to $11.2 million in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the Company's previously disclosed asset divestiture program. Cash general and administrative expense totaled $6.2 million for the full year 2025 compared to $6.9 million for 2024. The decrease from 2024 is primarily due to a reduction in compensation and benefits year-over-year. Equity compensation expense totaled $1.9 million for full year 2025 compared to $1.3 million for 2024.
U.S. Energy generated Adjusted EBITDA of ($4.5 million) during 2025. The Company reported a net loss of $14.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Consistent with the Company's strategic repositioning, the net loss included a non-cash $3.6 million impairment of oil and natural gas properties as well as a $0.4 million loss on the sale of East Texas properties. These items are non-recurring in nature and reflect the deliberate wind-down of the Company's legacy oil and gas footprint in favor of its industrial gas, energy, and CCUS platform, and do not impact the Company's forward financial trajectory.
FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY
Fourth quarter 2025 production was 33,733 barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”) (68% oil), compared to 35,326 BOE the third quarter 2025. For the fourth quarter 2025 revenue totaled $1.4 million (84% oil), compared to third quarter 2025 revenue of $1.7 million. Fourth quarter 2025 realized average sales pricing for averaged $51.25/bbl and $3.38/mcf for oil and natural gas, respectively, resulting in an average realized price of $41.36/BOE as compared to third quarter 2025 which averaged $60.10/bbl and $2.82/mcf for oil and natural gas, respectively, resulting in an average realized price of $49.19/BOE. The sequential decline in production and revenue was primarily driven by the Company's planned West Texas divestiture during the fourth quarter, representing the final significant step in the Company's legacy asset optimization program. This divestiture, combined with lower commodity prices, accounted for substantially all of the quarter-over-quarter variance.
Fourth quarter 2025 lease operating expense totaled $1.0 million, which was flat when compared to third quarter 2025. Cash general and administrative expense totaled $1.1 million for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter 2025. The decrease from the third quarter 2025 is primarily due to a reduction in compensation and professional fees from the prior quarter. Equity compensation expense totaled $0.4 million for the third and fourth quarter 2025.
U.S. Energy generated Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.5 million) during the fourth quarter 2025. The Company reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share during the fourth quarter 2025.
UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION
U.S. Energy will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference from March 23-24, 2026, in Laguna Niguel, CA. The Company will participate in discussion panels as well as engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts. Please contact Roth Capital Partners for attendance information and additional details.
ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.
U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is building an integrated energy and carbon management platform. The Company owns and operates the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana, generating three independent revenue streams - helium, carbon management, and oil - from a fully owned and operated asset base. U.S. Energy is positioned at the intersection of critical supply, domestic energy production, and federal energy policy. More information can be found at.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Mason McGuire
...
(303) 993-3200
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as“strategy,”“expects,”“continues,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“would,”“will,”“estimates,”“intends,”“projects,”“goals,”“targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.
Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) the size, timing and completion of the offering, as well as the expected use of proceeds related thereto; (2) the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (3) risks associated with the integration of recently acquired assets; (4) the Company's ability to comply with the terms of its senior credit facilities; (5) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (6) the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; (7) the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; (8) the Company's success in discovering, estimating, developing and replacing oil, natural gas and helium reserves; (9) risks of the Company's operations not being profitable or generating sufficient cash flow to meet its obligations; (10) risks relating to the future price of oil, natural gas, NGLs and helium; (11) risks related to the status and availability of oil, natural gas and helium gathering, transportation, and storage facilities; (12) risks related to changes in the legal and regulatory environment governing the oil, gas and helium industry, and new or amended environmental legislation and regulatory initiatives; (13) risks relating to crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; (14) technological advancements; (15) changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the markets in which the Company operates; (16) general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the global response to such conflict; (17) actions of competitors or regulators; (18) the potential disruption or interruption of the Company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the Company's control; (19) pandemics, governmental responses thereto, economic downturns and possible recessions caused thereby; (20) inflationary risks and recent changes in inflation and interest rates, and the risks of recessions and economic downturns caused thereby or by efforts to reduce inflation; (21) risks related to military conflicts in oil producing countries; (22) changes in economic conditions; limitations in the availability of, and costs of, supplies, materials, contractors and services that may delay the drilling or completion of wells or make such wells more expensive; (23) the amount and timing of future development costs; (24) the availability and demand for alternative energy sources; (25) regulatory changes, including those related to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions; (26) uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil, natural gas and helium reserves and projecting future rates of production and timing of development activities; (27) risks relating to the lack of capital available on acceptable terms to finance the Company's continued growth, potential future sales of debt or equity and dilution caused thereby; (28) the review and evaluation of potential strategic transactions and their impact on stockholder value and the process by which the Company engages in evaluation of strategic transactions; and (29) other risk factors included from time to time in documents U.S. Energy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in the Company's publicly filed reports, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and future annual reports and quarterly reports. These reports and filings are available at Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
| U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|429
|$
|7,723
|Oil and natural gas sales receivables
|454
|1,298
|Marketable equity securities
|146
|131
|Other current assets
|956
|572
|Total current assets
|1,985
|9,724
|Oil and natural gas properties under full cost method:
|Evaluated properties
|132,459
|142,029
|Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|(117,237
|)
|(112,958
|)
|Net oil and natural gas properties
|15,222
|29,071
|Unproved industrial gas properties, not subject to amortization
|22,479
|9,384
|Other assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|318
|660
|Right of use asset
|356
|528
|Other assets
|270
|300
|Total other assets
|944
|1,488
|Total assets
|$
|40,630
|$
|49,667
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|1,538
|5,086
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|54
|850
|Revenue and royalties payable
|3,921
|4,836
|Asset retirement obligations
|300
|1,000
|Current lease obligation
|210
|196
|Total current liabilities
|6,023
|11,968
|Noncurrent liabilities:
|Credit facility
|2,500
|-
|Asset retirement obligations
|7,706
|13,083
|Long-term lease obligation
|206
|415
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|10,412
|13,498
|Total liabilities
|16,435
|25,466
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 245,000,000 authorized; 34,405,143 and 27,903,197 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|345
|279
|Additional paid-in capital
|235,762
|221,460
|Accumulated deficit
|(211,912
|)
|(197,538
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|24,195
|24,201
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|40,630
|$
|49,667
| U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Oil
|$
|6,378
|$
|18,165
|Natural gas and liquids
|975
|2,454
|Total revenue
|7,353
|20,619
|Operating expenses:
|Lease operating expenses
|5,174
|11,160
|Gathering, transportation, and treating
|59
|205
|Production taxes
|539
|1,213
|Depreciation, depletion, accretion, and amortization
|3,607
|8,254
|Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|3,628
|11,918
|Exploration Expense
|230
|369
|General and administrative expenses
|8,064
|8,197
|Loss on sale of assets
|411
|4,978
|Total operating expenses
|21,712
|46,294
|Operating loss
|(14,359
|)
|(25,675
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Commodity derivative gain, net
|-
|537
|Interest expense, net
|(208
|)
|(442
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|199
|(33
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(9
|)
|62
|Net loss before income taxes
|$
|(14,368
|)
|$
|(25,613
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(6
|)
|(20
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(14,374
|)
|$
|(25,633
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|33,820,394
|26,720,295
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.96
|)
| U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(14,374
|)
|$
|(25,633
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation, depletion, accretion, and amortization
|3,607
|8,254
|Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|3,628
|11,918
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|(16
|)
|Total commodity derivatives gains, net
|-
|(537
|)
|Commodity derivative settlements received
|-
|2,381
|(Gains) losses on marketable equity securities
|(15
|)
|33
|Loss on sale of assets
|411
|4,978
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|104
|49
|Stock-based compensation
|1,853
|1,268
|Right of use asset amortization
|173
|165
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Oil and natural gas sales receivable
|844
|1,038
|Other assets
|198
|(89
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(1,994
|)
|1,207
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|(796
|)
|148
|Revenue and royalties payable
|(485
|)
|(21
|)
|Payments on operating lease liability
|(196
|)
|(182
|)
|Settlements of asset retirement obligations
|(96
|)
|(374
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(7,138
|)
|4,587
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of industrial gas properties
|(2,128
|)
|(2,578
|)
|Industrial gas properties capital expenditures
|(9,863
|)
|(3,908
|)
|Oil and natural gas capital expenditures
|(86
|)
|(1,415
|)
|Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties, net
|194
|13,541
|Sale of real estate and other, net
|-
|128
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities:
|(11,882
|)
|5,768
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings on credit facility
|2,500
|2,000
|Payments on credit facility
|-
|(7,000
|)
|Payments on insurance premium finance note
|-
|(62
|)
|Debt and equity financing costs
|(386
|)
|-
|Shares withheld to settle tax withholding obligations for restricted stock awards
|(375
|)
|(133
|)
|Related party share repurchase
|(1,574
|)
|-
|Proceeds from underwritten offering
|11,877
|-
|Repurchases of common stock
|(316
|)
|(788
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|11,726
|(5,983
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents
|(7,294
|)
|4,372
|Cash and equivalents, beginning of year
|7,723
|3,351
|Cash and equivalents, end of year
|$
|429
|$
|7,723
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), in this earnings release we also present Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a“non-GAAP financial measure” presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. It is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus net interest expense, net unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, income tax (benefit) expense, deferred income taxes, depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, one-time costs associated with completed transactions and the associated assumed derivative contracts, non-cash share-based compensation, transaction related expenses, transaction related acquired realized derivative loss (gain), and loss (gain) on marketable securities. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand U.S. Energy's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
The Company's presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|In thousands
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|Net Loss
|$
|(14,374
|)
|$
|(25,633
|)
|Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
|3,607
|8,419
|Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity derivatives
|-
|1,844
|Interest Expense, net
|208
|442
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|6
|20
|Non-cash stock based compensation
|1,853
|1,268
|Transaction related expenses
|230
|369
|Transaction related acquired realized derivative losses
|-
|-
|Loss (gain) on marketable securities
|(15
|)
|23
|Loss on real estate held for sale
|-
|-
|Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|3,628
|11,918
|Loss on sale of assets
|411
|4,978
|Total Adjustments
|9,928
|29,281
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,446
|)
|$
|3,648
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