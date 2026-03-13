Mexico Stock Market IPC Today Drops As Peso Hits 17.85

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Daily Market Brief. Mexico Thursday, March 13, 2026 · Covering the session of Wednesday, March 12, 2026 The Big Three 1. BMV Suffers Broad Selloff as 34 of 35 IPC Stocks Fall. The S&P/BMV IPC plunged 2.18% to 66,085.81, shedding 1,473.97 points in one of the worst sessions of 2026. Grupo México led losses at −4.78%, followed by Banco del Bajío (−4.61%), Becle (−3.34%), and Banorte (−3.27%). GBM analysts attributed the rout to“persistent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz” driving oil prices higher. 2. Peso Depreciates 1.09% as Brent Breaks $100. The peso closed at MXN 17.85 per dollar, its weakest level in weeks, after Brent surged 9.22% to $100.46 per barrel. Banxico set the FIX rate at MXN 17.8368. Banco Base noted the peso weakened after Iran's new supreme leader declared the Strait of Hormuz should remain shut. Monex warned this“reinforces the fear of a prolonged period of elevated energy prices, with cross-cutting impacts on inflation and growth.” 3. Wall Street Posts 2026 Lows; Banxico Decision Looms March 26. The S&P 500 fell 1.52% to 6,672.62 and the VIX surged 12.63% to 27.29, both posting 2026 extremes. With Mexico's February inflation already at 4.02% before the oil shock, the $100 Brent creates a direct conflict for Banxico's March 26 rate decision. Analysts widely expect rates to hold at 7.00%, with the oil surge further delaying the resumption of the easing cycle. Market Snapshot

Indicator Value Change S&P/BMV IPC 66,085.81 −2.18% Intraday Range 65,923 – 67,481 - USD/MXN Close MXN 17.85 +1.09% Banxico FIX Rate MXN 17.8368 - Brent Crude $100.46 +9.22% WTI Crude $95.73 +9.72% S&P 500 6,672.62 −1.52% VIX 27.29 +12.63% Gold (Apr Futures) $5,138.11 −0.79% IPC from ATH (71,601) - −7.70% IPC YTD - +2.76%

Mexico Stock Market IPC Today: Equities

The Mexico stock market IPC today delivered a punishing session on Thursday, March 12, with the S&P/BMV IPC falling 2.18% to 66,085.81-erasing two sessions of gains in a single day. The index opened at 67,448.57, briefly touched 67,480.64, then sold off steadily to a low of 65,923.04 before closing near the bottom of the range. El Financiero reported that 34 of the 35 major IPC constituents posted losses, making this one of the broadest selloffs of the year.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of the Mexican stock market and Latin American financial markets. For context, see our prior session's report: Mexico IPC Gains +0.76% as Oil Crash Eases Inflation Fears. Also read: Mexico IPC Drops 1.56% to 67,313; Peso Sheds 3.3% Weekly.

Grupo México led the decliners at −4.78%, dragged down by its copper exposure amid the broader risk-off event. Financials were hammered: Banco del Bajío fell 4.61%, Banorte shed 3.27%, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste lost 3.22%. Becle dropped 3.34% ahead of its expected removal from the IPC in the March 23 rebalance, when Volaris is set to replace it. Actinver's Enrique Covarrubias noted the IPC now accumulates a year-to-date gain of just 2.76%, with the correction from the February 12 all-time high of 71,601.35 now reaching 7.70%.

The IPC's weekly loss has deepened to 3.35%, according to Infobae, and the index now sits 3.03% above its 2026 low of 64,141.36 reached in early January. The FTSE-BIVA companion index fell even harder at −2.26% to 1,311.58. Analysts at BX+, Banorte, and Monex continue to project a year-end IPC target of 73,000–73,500, implying roughly 10–11% upside from current levels-but those forecasts predate the $100 Brent scenario.

Currency

The Mexican peso exchange rate today suffered its worst session in weeks, depreciating 1.09% to close at MXN 17.85 per dollar, after two sessions of gains. The move came as the dollar strengthened globally (DXY near 99.5) and oil prices surged past $100, triggering risk aversion across emerging-market currencies. Banxico set the FIX rate at MXN 17.8368 for the session. Banco Base reported the peso traded in a wide intraday range of MXN 17.64–17.83, hitting the session high after Iran's new supreme leader declared the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed.

Monex Grupo Financiero warned in a client note that the oil-driven scenario“reinforces the fear of a prolonged period of elevated energy prices, with cross-cutting impacts on inflation and growth.” Mexico is a net crude exporter via Pemex, which benefits from higher prices, but the economy is heavily import-dependent for refined fuels and industrial inputs. Excelsior reported Brent futures hit $97.93 intraday before settling at $100.46, while WTI reached $92.50 before closing at $95.73.

Year-end analyst forecasts for USD/MXN cluster between MXN 19.30 (Banorte) and MXN 20.50 (Banxico survey), with Hacienda projecting MXN 19.70-all significantly weaker than current levels. Banxico's policy rate stands at 7.00% following the unanimous February 5 pause. With February inflation at 4.02% (core at 4.50%) before the oil shock hit, the $100 Brent environment makes a March 26 rate cut virtually impossible. Every $10/bbl sustained rise in Brent is estimated to add 0.3–0.5 percentage points to Mexico's CPI, according to Banxico's own modeling.

Technical Analysis & Chart

The daily chart shows a strong bearish candle, with the IPC opening at 67,448.57 near the session high of 67,480.64 and closing at 66,085.81 near the low of 65,923.04. The virtually non-existent upper wick signals that sellers dominated from the open. Price has now sliced below the 66,180 support zone visible on the right axis, approaching the lower Bollinger Band.

Momentum indicators are deteriorating. The MACD histogram at −5.23 sits near the zero line but the signal is deeply negative at −597.93, confirming bearish momentum. RSI readings at 48.81 (fast) and 35.86 (slow) show the slow component approaching oversold territory while the fast line remains mid-range-a divergence that often precedes further downside before a meaningful bounce.

The 200-day SMA at approximately 62,317 provides a strong structural floor roughly 5.7% below current levels, confirming the secular uptrend remains intact. The IPC's correction from the 71,601 all-time high now totals 7.70%-a standard pullback within a bull market, though the proximity to the 10% correction threshold bears watching.

The IPC needs to reclaim 67,957 (prior support zone) to stabilize, and clear 68,120 (the moving average cluster) to signal the corrective phase is ending. Below 65,923 (Thursday's intraday low), the next meaningful support sits at the 2026 low of 64,141. A break below that level would represent a 10.4% correction from the ATH and could trigger accelerated institutional selling.

Level Price Significance Resistance 3 68,654.54 Upper Bollinger Band Resistance 2 68,119.53 Moving average cluster Resistance 1 67,956.77 Prior support, now resistance Last Close 66,085.81 Session close near day-low Support 1 65,923.04 Thursday intraday low Support 2 64,141.36 2026 YTD low (January) Support 3 62,317.20 200-day SMA

Key LevelsGlobal Context

The global backdrop on March 12 was dominated by the Strait of Hormuz crisis. Brent crude surged 9.22% to $100.46 per barrel-its first close above $100 since August 2022-after Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared the strait should remain closed. Three commercial vessels were struck in the Persian Gulf on Thursday, broadening maritime disruptions. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright acknowledged the Navy is“not ready” to escort tankers before month-end.

Wall Street posted its worst session of 2026: the Dow fell 739 points (−1.56%) to 46,677.85, the S&P 500 dropped 1.52% to 6,672.62, and the Nasdaq shed 1.78% to 22,311.98-all posting 2026 closing lows. The VIX surged 12.63% to 27.29. Gold edged down to $5,138 as the stronger dollar offset safe-haven demand.

For Mexico, the oil shock is a complex equation. As a net crude exporter, Pemex benefits from elevated prices-its debt placements on the BMV surged over 640% in early 2026. But as a major refined-fuel importer with inflation already at 4.02%, high oil prices feed directly into gasoline costs and second-round price pressures. The International Energy Agency's emergency release of strategic reserves on Wednesday failed to cool the market. Banxico 's own modeling estimates every $10/bbl sustained Brent increase adds 0.3–0.5 percentage points to CPI, creating a direct obstacle to resuming the rate-cutting cycle paused on February 5.

Looking Ahead

Today (March 13): U.S. GDP second estimate for Q4 2025, University of Michigan 5-year inflation expectations, and JOLTS data. Any upside surprise in inflation expectations would reinforce the stagflation narrative and further pressure the peso and BMV equities.

March 18: The Federal Reserve rate decision. Rates are expected to hold at 3.50–3.75%, with 95.6% probability of no change per CME FedWatch. The dot plot and statement language on oil-driven inflation will shape emerging-market rate expectations and peso dynamics.

March 23: The IPC rebalance takes effect, with Volaris (VOLAR) replacing Becle (CUERVO) in the index. The change was announced March 6 after Becle dropped to position 36 in the liquidity ranking. Rebalancing flows could generate short-term volatility in both names.

March 26: Banxico's next monetary policy decision. With the rate at 7.00% and February inflation at 4.02% (core 4.50%), plus $100 Brent injecting additional inflationary pressure, analysts widely expect a hold. Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos sees the pause continuing, while Banorte had anticipated a 25 bps cut-a call that now looks unlikely. The T-MEC joint review deadline on July 1 continues to loom as a structural overhang for Mexican assets.

Verdict

Thursday's Mexico stock market IPC today session was a decisive risk-off event. The 2.18% decline, with 34 of 35 constituents in the red, signals broad institutional de-risking rather than sector-specific rotation. The IPC has now given back all its post-oil-crash recovery gains from Monday and Tuesday, and the peso's 1.09% depreciation confirms that the oil surge is net-negative for Mexican risk assets despite Pemex's revenue windfall.

The technical picture is weakening but not yet broken. The IPC remains 5.7% above its 200-day SMA, the 7.70% correction from the ATH is within normal parameters, and the RSI slow component at 35.86 is approaching oversold territory. The index needs to hold above the 65,923 intraday low; a break below opens the path to the 64,141 January low and a potential 10%+ correction from the ATH.

Bias: Bearish near-term, neutral medium-term. The oil shock creates a stagflationary risk for Mexico: higher energy costs feed inflation, delay Banxico rate cuts, and pressure the peso, while global risk-off dampens equity appetite. The IPC's structural bull case-nearshoring flows, corporate earnings growth, and the approaching FIFA World Cup 2026-remains intact but is being severely tested by the geopolitical premium. The Strait of Hormuz situation and Banxico's March 26 decision are the two pivots that will determine whether this correction deepens or finds a floor.