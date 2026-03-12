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Iran Declares Full Control Over Strait of Hormuz, Blocks US, Allies
(MENAFN) Iran’s military reiterated on Thursday that it maintains full control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and will not permit the passage of American forces or nations involved in recent strikes against Iran.
“Without any doubt or negligence, the Strait of Hormuz is under the wise management of the brave naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards. American aggressors and their partners have no right to pass through here,” stated the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees the country’s military operations. Reports indicate that Iran had previously declared the strait closed to vessels linked to the US and Israeli attacks, highlighting the waterway’s critical role in global energy transport.
In a separate incident, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a container ship was struck by an unidentified object roughly 65 kilometers (40.4 miles) north of Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates. The strike caused a small fire onboard the vessel.
According to the UKMTO, the ship’s captain confirmed the impact from an unknown object, though the full extent of the damage could not be assessed due to low visibility at night. All crew members were reported safe, and no environmental damage has been detected so far.
“Without any doubt or negligence, the Strait of Hormuz is under the wise management of the brave naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards. American aggressors and their partners have no right to pass through here,” stated the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees the country’s military operations. Reports indicate that Iran had previously declared the strait closed to vessels linked to the US and Israeli attacks, highlighting the waterway’s critical role in global energy transport.
In a separate incident, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a container ship was struck by an unidentified object roughly 65 kilometers (40.4 miles) north of Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates. The strike caused a small fire onboard the vessel.
According to the UKMTO, the ship’s captain confirmed the impact from an unknown object, though the full extent of the damage could not be assessed due to low visibility at night. All crew members were reported safe, and no environmental damage has been detected so far.
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