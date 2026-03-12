Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Participates In Joint Ministerial Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of The GCC Countries With United Kingdom

2026-03-12 07:21:10
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the joint ministerial meeting of Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries with the United Kingdom, which was held today via video conferencing technology.

State of Qatar was represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

The Peninsula

