MOI Says Air Quality In Qatar Reaches 100% With No Indicators Of Pollution
Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) confirmed that environmental monitoring indicators reported that air quality in Qatar has reached 100 percent, noting that environmental monitoring stations across various regions of the country operate around the clock to ensure accurate and continuous monitoring to maintain a healthy and safe environment.
In a post on its official account on the X platform, the ministry explained that the relevant authorities confirmed that no indicators of pollution had been recorded in the air or marine environment in Qatar, as part of the continuous monitoring of the environmental situation in the country according to previously approved plans.
It added that the concerned authorities confirmed their full readiness to respond immediately to any emergencies regarding the environmental situation in the state.
