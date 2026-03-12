Qatar Airways Adds New Destinations, Updates Its Limited Flight Schedule

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways intends to operate the following flight schedule in the coming days to support passengers who have been affected by the current disruption, and to help them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible, the airlines said in a statement.

Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities, it added.

Flights departing from Doha (DOH)

March 13::Perth (PER), Seoul (ICN), Dhaka (DAC), Jeddah, (JED), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Kochi (COK), Algiers (ALG), Miami (MIA), Istanbul (IST), Cairo (CAI), Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG)

March 14: Riyadh (RUH), Muscat (MCT), Shanghai (PVG), Manila (MNL), Johannesburg (JNB), Dallas (DFW), Toronto (YYZ), Colombo (CMB), Cairo (CAI), Islamabad (ISB), Mumbai (BOM), London (LHR), Rome (FCO), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA)

March 15: Istanbul (IST), Dhaka (DAC), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Delhi (DEL), Algiers (ALG), Melbourne (MEL), New York, (JFK), Jeddah (JED), Sao Paulo (GRU), Madrid (MAD), Hong Kong (HKG), London (LHR), Casablanca (CMN), Paris (CDG)

March 16: Perth (PER), Muscat (MCT), Seoul (ICN), Bangkok (BKK), Beijing (PKX), Dhaka (DAC), Kochi (COK), Jakarta (CGK), Mumbai (BOM), Cairo (CAI), Miami (MIA), Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Colombo (CMB), Frankfurt (FRA)



Flights departing to Doha (DOH)

March 13: Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG)

March 14: Perth (PER), Seoul (ICN), Dhaka (DAC), Jeddah (JED), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Kochi (COK), Algiers (ALG), Miami (MIA), Istanbul (IST), Cairo (CAI), Johannesburg (JNB), London (LHR), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA)

March 15: Riyadh (RUH), Muscat (MCT), Shanghai (PVG), Manila (MNL), Dallas (DFW), Toronto (YYZ), Colombo (CMB), Cairo (CAI), Islamabad (ISB), Mumbai (BOM), Rome (FCO), Madrid (MAD), London (LHR), Casablanca (CMN), Paris (CDG)

March 16: Istanbul (IST), Dhaka (DAC), Kuala Lampur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Delhi (DEL), Algeria (ALG), New York (JFK), Jeddah (JED), Sao Paulo (GRU), Hong Kong (HKG), Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Frankfurt (FRA)

March 17: Perth (PER), Muscat (MCT), Seoul (ICN), Bangkok (BKK), Beijing (PKX), Dhaka (DAC), Kochi (COK), Jakarta (CGK), Mumbai (BOM), Cairo (CAI), Miami (MIA), Colombo (CMB)

"To book these flights and for the latest flight updates, please visit the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent," Qatar Airways explained.

In addition, Qatar Airways has organized selected direct point-to-point flights have been arranged to help passengers continue their journeys. Eligible passengers for point-to-point flights will be contacted directly by Qatar Airways.

"These flights do not constitute a confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations. Passengers are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel," it added.