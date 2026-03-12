Labour Ministry Completes Over 250,000 Transactions Via E-Portal In February
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour affirmed its continued efforts to streamline administrative procedures and advance digital transformation through its integrated digital gateway, which provides more than 325 services online.
In a post on its X platform on Thursday, the Ministry said more than 250,000 transactions were completed through the gateway during the past month.
The Ministry also highlighted that users can access the services instantly through its advanced e-portal.
It noted that the digital services are available around the clock.
