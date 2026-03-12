Qatar Activates National Warning System 'Only When Urgent', Urges Public To Follow Safety Instructions: Moi
Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed that the National Warning System alerts are activated only when urgent, additional precautionary measures are required to safeguard public safety.
The Ministry urges everyone to strictly adhere to the instructions provided in these alerts, including remaining in safe areas within buildings, staying away from windows and other exposed areas, and refraining from going outdoors until an official alert confirms that the security threat has been eliminated
